Obituary: Pritchard, Larry Paul, Jr.

Larry Paul Pritchard, Jr., 61, of New Orleans, LA passed away on June 24, 2023. He was born in New Eagle, PA on February 27, 1962, to Larry Paul Pritchard, Sr. Larry was raised by his grandparents. He met the love of his life in 1997 and helped to raise a family for the next fifteen years. Larry loved his role in that family and his new step-kids, one of whom is Hillary Dardar. He enjoyed a wide variety of jobs. Larry ran his own talk radio station for a few years and truly enjoyed talking to people. He loved music and would play it loud and into the wee hours of the night. His dog, Buddy, was always in his lap. Larry moved out to Lowell, OH in 2014 to take care of his father after his life partner passed away. He was a good, decent man with a huge heart, and he will be missed.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Larry Paul Pritchard, Sr. and his life partner. He is survived by his step-children and their children.

No services are planned at this time.

