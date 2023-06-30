Obituary: Sims, Edward E.

Edward E. Sims, 89, of Marietta, OH, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Elison Assisted Living in Marietta, OH.

He was born April 6, 1934, in Chrisman, IL, a son of the late Harold W. Sims and Elizabeth L. Bell Sims.

Edward served in the United States Air Force for 21 ½ years, after his retirement from the Air Force he then began working as a state employee for California. Edward enjoyed photography and spending time with his loving family.

Edward is survived by a daughter, Cathy Frailey (David) of Williamstown, WV; a son, Michael Sims of Seaside, CA; two sisters, Patricia Ryan and Teri Novak both of Paris, IL; two grandchildren, Sherri Frailey and Mark Frailey; one great grandson, Aiden Frailey; two great-granddaughters, Olivia Cunningham and Zelda Cunningham; and two step-great-grandsons, Cameron and Kyler Bryan.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy L. Mood Sims; a daughter, Becky Sims; and three brothers, Richard, Bob, and David Sims.

A private burial will be at Evergreen North Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Home Health of Marietta for their love and care. We praise the Lord that he’s in Heaven now.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Sims family.

