Obituary: Sims, Edward E.

Edward E. Sims
Edward E. Sims(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Edward E. Sims, 89, of Marietta, OH, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Elison Assisted Living in Marietta, OH.

He was born April 6, 1934, in Chrisman, IL, a son of the late Harold W. Sims and Elizabeth L. Bell Sims.

Edward served in the United States Air Force for 21 ½ years, after his retirement from the Air Force he then began working as a state employee for California. Edward enjoyed photography and spending time with his loving family.

Edward is survived by a daughter, Cathy Frailey (David) of Williamstown, WV; a son, Michael Sims of Seaside, CA; two sisters, Patricia Ryan and Teri Novak both of Paris, IL; two grandchildren, Sherri Frailey and Mark Frailey; one great grandson, Aiden Frailey; two great-granddaughters, Olivia Cunningham and Zelda Cunningham; and two step-great-grandsons, Cameron and Kyler Bryan.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy L. Mood Sims; a daughter, Becky Sims; and three brothers, Richard, Bob, and David Sims.

A private burial will be at Evergreen North Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Home Health of Marietta for their love and care. We praise the Lord that he’s in Heaven now.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Sims family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Veto Road and SR 7
One person is dead following two-vehicle crash on SR-7 in Washington County
A knife-point robbery leads to an investigation into sex crimes.
Knife-point robbery leads to sex crimes investigation and indictment
Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust.
Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust
Smoke from Canadian wildfires spreads through Mid-Ohio Valley
Smoke from Canadian wildfires spreads through Mid-Ohio Valley
Car wreck leaves one injured.
One injured in wreck that leaves car flipped

Latest News

Garry Lee Waggoner
Obituary: Waggoner, Garry Lee
Obituary: Christopher, Wanda Janina
Dr. Bernard Bice, Jr.
Obituary: Bice, Dr. Bernard, Jr.
George Gail Settles, Jr.
Obituary: Settles, George Gail, Jr.