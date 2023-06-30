Obituary: Tallman, Barbara Sue

Barbara Sue Tallman, 76, of Parkersburg passed away on June 27, 2023 at Marietta Memorial of Belpre Hospital. She was born April 1, 1947 to the late Bernard R. and Evelyn L. Hupp Kirby. She is survived by a brother David and sister Kathy.

She was a beloved mother of three Lisa Dawn Freed (Rick), Edward Madison Hall, Jr., and Julie Marie Hall (her precious baby that has been by her side with loving care for the past eight months non stop). Barbara will also be lovingly remembered y her four grandchildren Ryan A. Williams, Jackie Marie Blow, Darren Biles, Jr., and Angela Dawn Freed; and five great grandchildren James (LF), Madelyn, Logan, Mason, and Alice; which were her most precious jewels.

It was her final wishes to not have funeral services, so a private celebration of her life between her children and grandchildren will be held at a later date.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

