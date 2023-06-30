Obituary: Tallman, Barbara Sue

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barbara Sue Tallman, 76, of Parkersburg passed away on June 27, 2023 at Marietta Memorial of Belpre Hospital.  She was born April 1, 1947 to the late Bernard R. and Evelyn L. Hupp Kirby.  She is survived by a brother David and sister Kathy.

She was a beloved mother of three Lisa Dawn Freed (Rick), Edward Madison Hall, Jr., and Julie Marie Hall (her precious baby that has been by her side with loving care for the past eight months non stop).  Barbara will also be lovingly remembered y her four grandchildren Ryan A. Williams, Jackie Marie Blow, Darren Biles, Jr., and Angela Dawn Freed; and five great grandchildren James (LF), Madelyn, Logan, Mason, and Alice; which were her most precious jewels.

It was her final wishes to not have funeral services, so a private celebration of her life between her children and grandchildren will be held at a later date.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Veto Road and SR 7
One person is dead following two-vehicle crash on SR-7 in Washington County
Car wreck leaves one injured.
One injured in wreck that leaves car flipped
Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust.
Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust
A knife-point robbery leads to an investigation into sex crimes.
Knife-point robbery leads to sex crimes investigation and indictment
Jaden Sayre returns home with a road to recovery ahead of him
Jaden Sayre returns home with a road to recovery ahead of him

Latest News

Larry Paul Pritchard
Obituary: Pritchard, Larry Paul, Jr.
Garry Lee Waggoner
Obituary: Waggoner, Garry Lee
Edward E. Sims
Obituary: Sims, Edward E.
Obituary: Christopher, Wanda Janina