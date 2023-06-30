Obituary: Waggoner, Garry Lee

Garry Lee Waggoner (“Chief”), 71, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, with family by his side, after a long-fought battle with CNS lymphoma.

Born July 3, 1951 to the late Thurman E. Waggoner and Ruth Lawson Waggoner.

He was a lifetime resident of Dunham Township OH and a 1969 graduate of Warren Local High School.

Garry was a veteran of the US Army serving in Vietnam from 1971-1972 as a military police officer and dog handler with the 981st MP Company. He was retired from ProFusion Industries (BF Goodrich) in Marietta where he spent 47 years as a union pipe fitter and multi-craft maintenance technician.

His true passion was as a cattleman, raising show cattle, and mentoring local 4-H youth. He was also a member of the Washington County Livestock Committee. He was an avid sports competitor in his youth, a beloved coach of little league baseball, and a die-hard fan of Ohio State Buckeyes football and basketball.

Garry was a loving family man and is survived by his loving companion, of nearly 30 years, Nicole Moore; his children, Josh Waggoner of Columbus, Zach Waggoner of Belpre, Toby (Fran), Todd, and Torie Moore (Jeremiah); grandchildren Drew, Natalia, and Cohen; brothers Frank Waggoner (Opal) and Ray Kidder; nephews Bob Ellenwood (Bethany), Dave Ellenwood (Renee), Mike Waggoner, and Chris Waggoner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Shirley Faye Kidder, and a daughter Michelle Renee Waggoner.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Friendship Ridge Christian Fellowship, 4485 Braun Rd. Belpre, OH. with Dave Ellenwood officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to the time of service. Burial will follow at the family farm.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve Garry’s family.

