One injured in wreck that leaves car flipped

Car wreck leaves one injured.
Car wreck leaves one injured.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was left injured from a wreck on 7th and Swan Street in Parkersburg.

According to officials, a driver hit a utility pole, which caused their car to flip over.

Only one person was in the vehicle and no other cars were involved.

The driver was taken away on a stretcher.

Officials say there is no suspicion of impairment.

Parkersburg police and fire as well as WVU Medicine Camden Clark responded to the scene.

First responders were called to the scene around 1:30pm.

