One injured in wreck that leaves car flipped

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was left injured from a wreck on 7th and Swan Street in Parkersburg.

According to officials, a driver hit a utility pole, which caused their car to flip over.

Only one person was in the vehicle and no other cars were involved.

The driver was taken away on a stretcher.

Officials say there is no suspicion of impairment.

Parkersburg police and fire as well as WVU Medicine Camden Clark responded to the scene.

First responders were called to the scene around 1:30pm.

