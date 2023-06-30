Parkersburg South girls soccer looking to get back to Class AAA championship

The Parkersburg South Girls Soccer team concludes the three-week practice window
The Parkersburg South Girls Soccer team concludes the three-week practice window(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South High School girls soccer team made it to the Class AAA championship game in 2022, but fell to Morgantown in a 2-1 game that went to overtime.

The Lady Patriots are using their summer practice period to get back to work early, and try to get this group to a championship level like in year’s past.

The Patriots’ players say they are using this practice window to work on conditioning, and then team chemistry, as a lot of new players have entered the locker room, and the veterans are working on getting them up to speed before the season begins in August.

