Parkersburg South girls soccer looking to get back to Class AAA championship

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South High School girls soccer team made it to the Class AAA championship game in 2022, but fell to Morgantown in a 2-1 game that went to overtime.

The Lady Patriots are using their summer practice period to get back to work early, and try to get this group to a championship level like in year’s past.

The Patriots’ players say they are using this practice window to work on conditioning, and then team chemistry, as a lot of new players have entered the locker room, and the veterans are working on getting them up to speed before the season begins in August.

