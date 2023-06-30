Roane County road closed for nearly a year

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Roane County will be closed for nearly a year due to construction.

Roane County Route 3 (Middle Fork Road) will be closed from Wednesday, July 5, 2023, through Monday, July 1, 2024.

The road will be closed 24/7 beginning at the intersection of U.S. 33 at milepost 3.5, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

The closure is part of the Scott Miller Hill bypass project.

A detour is in place:

Traffic on Roane County Route 3 (Middle Fork Road) will be re-routed north to Roane County Route 1 (Liverpool-Reedy Road) then East to WV 14, then South to Spencer, then West onto U.S. 33.

WVDOH says to follow the detour signage.

