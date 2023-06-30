This is Home: A look at “Butch” Hawkins 65 years at Camp Kootaga

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Leroy “Butch” Hawkins was honored recently for his 75-year anniversary in scouting.

“Butch” Hawkins has not missed a beat in his 65 years with Troop 203 at Camp Kootaga.

If you ask the camp goers, Hawkin’s personality shines brighter than the 75-year service pin he earned.

One of the camp’s favorites is the songs he sings around the campfire.

“Now forty-nine kids, all call me paw, from sippin cider through a straw. Now forty-nine kids all call me paw from a sippin cider through a straw.”

Hawkins, who joined the Boy Scouts in 1948, credits his father for his start in scouting.

His father placed Hawkins older brother in the cub scouts in 1944 and shortly thereafter, his father was asked to volunteer with the scouts.

“When I got out of the air force in 61, my dad was still camp master, and he was ready to retire, and I took over as scout master. He didn’t retire from scouting, he became a commissioner, he became a trainer and did a lot of other odd jobs.”

Hawkins has collected plenty of stories in his day. He smiled as he shared one of the tales from the early days of Camp Kootaga.

“Staff at that time, would take their canoes and go up the river at night when the adults were asleep to the girl scout camp. There was a girl scout camp up the river a ways. That’s one of the tales, whether its true or not, I don’t know”

Hawkins will celebrate his 84th birthday on July 1st.

