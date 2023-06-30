Two lanes closed on Murdoch Ave. due to crash

One vehicle crash on Murdoch Ave.
One vehicle crash on Murdoch Ave.(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One lane has opened for traffic on Murdoch Ave.

According to dispatch they received a call just after 5:30 p.m. for a crash on the 1300 block of Murdoch Ave.

A FedEx truck struck one power pole and entered a parking lot before it stopped against a second power pole.

Power is currently out in the area of the crash.

The driver was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center with minor injuries.

Officials closed all three lanes of Murdoch Ave. at 5:39 p.m., and reopened one lane at 6:35 p.m.

Officials advise drivers to avoid Murdoch Ave. between the 800 and 1300 blocks if possible.

There is no estimation at this time on when the road will fully reopen.

Agencies that responded included Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, MonPower, and Camden Clark Ambulance Service.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

