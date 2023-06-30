Wirt County road will be closed

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT
WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wirt County will be closed for a little over a week.

Wirt County Route 3 (Munday Road) will be closed from Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 14, 2023.

The road will be closed from milepost 11.1 to milepost 9.0, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Work on the road will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flagging personnel will be present to maintain emergency vehicle access.

The closure is due to several culvert replacements.

