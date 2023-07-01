Athens City Police Chief retires after 34 years of service

Happy retirement banner for Chief Tom Pyle
Happy retirement banner for Chief Tom Pyle(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After 34 years of service, Chief Tom Pyle, has officially retired from the Athens City Police Department.

After his announcement many people gathered at the Athens Community Center to celebrate the career of Pyle.

Many people stood up in front of the crowd to share their memories, adventures and compliments on the impact that Pyle made in their lives.

Lt. Nick Magruder thanked Chief Pyle for helping with the growth of the department from the time he took over.

“The best person at this department to work with and he has always made us grow in this department as law enforcement officers so thank you,” Lt. Magruder said.

V.P of the F.O.P, Ethan Doerr, awarded the chief with an award that he created to give to officers in the past.

“This is something that Chief Pyle started issuing out to two officers that were lucky enough to be voted as Officer of the Year two years ago and we find it is appropriate to give to him that he has retired now,” said Doerr.

A proclamation was given by the mayor to celebrate the long, successful career of the chief.

“You’ve done a tremendous job towards making this community confident and making the university confident,” said an official from the Mayor’s office.

Mayor Steve Patterson declared June 30 as Tom Pyle day in Athens, Ohio.

