Athens student makes discovery of a lifetime

Fluted point
Fluted point(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An Ohio University Masters student, David Lamp, made the discovery of a lifetime. An almost 13,000 year old fluted point and scraper found in Central Ohio that was believed to be used by the Paleo-Indian tribe. A tribe that could date back to some of the first people to live in Ohio.

“At a time in Ohio the glaciers have been out of the state for 5,000 years or better. But we don’t have a lot of information on what people are doing then but it’s growing, the body of evidence but there’s not a real clear understanding,” said Lamp.

After making the discovery Lamp says it gave him enough adrenaline to last a week and for the rest of the dig for the day he couldn’t get the discovery off of his mind.

“It was a big adrenaline rush really because I have never excavated one in context like that before and it’s kind of a rare opportunity to do that. I was worthless for the rest of the day,” Lamp said.

I asked Lamp to explain just how he came about the fluted point while collecting sediment for a research student that he works closely with and Lamp admits that it honest was probably luck.

“As I trialed across the base of a fluted point popped up and right beside it, going from memory, probably 20 centimeters away there was the end of a scraper that had broken. That’s another one of the tools that by itself doesn’t mean that there was an early Paleo-Indian occupation but that coupled with the fluted point hints that there was probably a little more time spent in that rock shelter other than passing through,” said Lamp.

Lamp made a monumental discovery but he believes he still has much more to learn and much more to discover.

“I think this corner of Appalachia is missed a lot culturally, historically, archaeologically and in a perfect world I would end up in a job somewhere in this region,” said Lamp.

