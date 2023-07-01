Free meals and resources offered in Athens

Food Not Bombs was created in 1980 by a group of college students in Massachusetts to help fight world hunger and spread a message on anti-nuclear activism.
Julian Early is a volunteer for Food Not Bombs Athens chapter.
Julian Early is a volunteer for Food Not Bombs Athens chapter.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A free meal and resources event was held in Athens.

Food Not Bombs was created in 1980 by a group of college students in Massachusetts to help fight world hunger and spread a message on anti-nuclear activism.

The Athens Chapter provides free food and resources regardless of circumstance.

Today’s food drive was moved to United Campus Ministries because of air quality.

Julian Early explained they focus on solidarity not charity.

“Being able to sit down with our community and eat a warm meal. So, we normally do something vegan or vegetarian and we also hand non-perishables and that kind of thing. We also do some other resources like today we have Plan B, pads and other menstrual products. Just anything the community could possibly need.”

The chapter works to offer at least one hot meal a month.

The group encourages everyone interested in helping to do so.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Veto Road and SR 7
One person is dead following two-vehicle crash on SR-7 in Washington County
Car wreck leaves one injured.
One injured in wreck that leaves car flipped
One vehicle crash leads to minor injuries and car partially submerged in retention pond on SR-7...
One vehicle crash leads to car being partially submerged in retention pond on SR-7 in Washington County
Fire crews fought fires in neighboring houses.
Multiple buildings damaged in Parkersburg structure fire
One vehicle crash on Murdoch Ave.
Two lanes closed on Murdoch Ave. due to crash

Latest News

Happy retirement banner for Chief Tom Pyle
Athens City Police Chief retires after 34 years of service
Pleasants County road will be closed
Wirt County road will be closed
First annual Bikes and Badges kicks into gear