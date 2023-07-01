Free meals and resources offered in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A free meal and resources event was held in Athens.

Food Not Bombs was created in 1980 by a group of college students in Massachusetts to help fight world hunger and spread a message on anti-nuclear activism.

The Athens Chapter provides free food and resources regardless of circumstance.

Today’s food drive was moved to United Campus Ministries because of air quality.

Julian Early explained they focus on solidarity not charity.

“Being able to sit down with our community and eat a warm meal. So, we normally do something vegan or vegetarian and we also hand non-perishables and that kind of thing. We also do some other resources like today we have Plan B, pads and other menstrual products. Just anything the community could possibly need.”

The chapter works to offer at least one hot meal a month.

The group encourages everyone interested in helping to do so.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.