Kids dove into learning about the ocean at Discovery World

They learned through activities at Discovery World's kids camp
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market wrapped up their second week of STEAM camp.

Their theme “Deep Dive” took first through third graders on a trip into the ocean.

The kids did arts and crafts, experiments, games, and much more as they learned about the ocean.

The camp and museum, as a whole, give students unique opportunities according to education manager Jill McDonald.

“I’m a teacher, and I recently took this position as an education manager. I felt like it was so important for children to be able to experience STEAM. In a museum like this, we don’t have the limitations of a classroom; we can build big things and create messes. It’s a little harder to do that sometimes in a classroom,” said McDonald.

They have one last camp scheduled for July 10 through July 14.

Kids in fourth through sixth grade will be able to learn about dinosaurs.

If you have questions or would like to register, you can email McDonald at jill_mcdonald@dwonmarket.org.

