Local meeting breaks down energy-related issues

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginians for Energy Freedom hosted a meeting at Parkersburg City Park. There they discussed multiple issues relating to energy when it comes to cost and environmental impact.

One of the topics brought up at the meeting was a 2023 bill that died in committee that some voiced they want brought back in 2024.

Chip Pickering, an attendee of the meeting and the founder of a solar installer that does local work, said the bill would have given West Virginians the green flag to participate in community solar projects.

This means that community members could own portions of a centralized solar energy set up that could bring energy to their homes

“It’s going on in a lot of other states and other states are taking advantage of this and West Virginians are blocked from being able to do that because we haven’t passed legislation enabling it yet,” he said.

Jim Kotcon, an attendee with Solar United Neighbors, sees the bill as an alternative route to solar energy access.

“We would like to see that bill move forward next year because we think it would do a lot to help communities develop solar energy as resources, especially for the residences and schools and nonprofit organizations that might not have good solar access,” he said.

Pickering added that it could help people with houses that can’t support solar installations. For instance, places with aging roofs.

He said that, if future legislation passes, his company, Pickering Energy Solutions, would be interested in getting involved.

Another topic at the meeting was energy bills and increased rates.

Robin Blakeman, the director of Energy Efficient West Virginia, which is part of West Virginians for Energy Freedom, said they want to educate people on their options for reducing energy use as well as renewable energy in the face of major rate increases. She pointed to Mon Power First Energy and AEP.

“Our rates are going up so you want your energy use going down,” she said.

One option she mentioned is local community action weatherization programs. These are available for lower income people.

“Weatherization can help decrease people’s energy costs significantly and also save a lot of carbon emissions...,” she explained.

Click here for a deeper look into the impact of weatherization programs.

The Pleasants Power Station was another point of conversation.

Blakeman explained that Mon Power might buy the plant and that, if they do, there will be a period of time in which Mon Power’s customers will pay more. It would finance keeping the plant open while studies are done to figure out the future of the plant.

She pointed to the burden put on ratepayers as being unfair.

Multiple other topics were discussed.

