Mountain State Art and Craft Fair is this weekend

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Mountain State Art & Craft fair is this weekend in Ripley.

Vendors from not only across West Virginia but across the country are at the fair.

There are people selling wood carvings, apple butter, honey, leather crafts and much more.

Some vendors also do demonstrations like hammock maker Paxus Calta.

“It’s a technique that is known as sprang, and it actually was used originally for making fishing nets. Before there were plastic extruders this was the technique. It has a number of advantages but the principle one is there’s only a single knot in the whole bed of the hammock.”

Other demonstrations that took place included sheep shearing and apple butter making.

