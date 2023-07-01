One vehicle crash leads to car being partially submerged in retention pond on SR-7 in Washington County

One vehicle crash leads to minor injuries and car partially submerged in retention pond on SR-7...
One vehicle crash leads to minor injuries and car partially submerged in retention pond on SR-7 in Washington County.(Andrew Noll)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A one vehicle crash led to minor injuries on State Route 7 in Washington County Friday evening.

The call for the crash came in at 5:27 p.m.

The driver was heading north on SR-7 when they veered off the right side of the roadway and hit a sign before going over the embankment into the retention pond, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta Post.

When authorities arrived on scene the car was partially submerged in the pond and the driver was still in the car.

Authorities had to help the person get out of the car through the sun roof using a stokes basket, according to Warren Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Mark Wile.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital.

The driver was believed to have been impaired, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta Post.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta Post, and the Warren VFD all responded to the scene.

