OSHP-Athens Post introduces the first annual Bikes and Badges

Bikes and badges
Bikes and badges(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Friday morning the OSHP gathered at the Baileys Trail System to host their first annual Bikes and Badges. The program gave 31 bikes and helmets to local Athens county kids who are in need of a bike.

The idea started when Trooper Colin Gilligan rode past the trail system and noticed kids running up and down the bike ramp instead of using a bike.

“My mind started putting stuff together and I wondered if they had a bike. As a child I couldn’t be seen without my bike so I couldn’t imagine not having a bike so I thought about it and took it back to the peers at the patrol post and came up with the idea of getting some bikes and helmets for the youth of Athens county,” said Gilligan.

As the idea came together Gilligan reached out to Athens County Children’s Services for a list of kids in the area who were in need of a bike and it developed into the event today.

Gilligan says that today was a great feeling seeing all of the kids and parents ride their bikes with a smile on their faces.

