Pleasants County road will be closed

By Alex Semancik
Updated: 58 minutes ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road will be closed in Pleasants County for more than a week.

Pleasants County Route 3 (Hebron Road) will be closed from Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 21, 2023.

The road will be closed at the intersection of Pleasants County Route 28 (Federal Ridge) at milepost 4.47, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closure is due to slip repairs.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

