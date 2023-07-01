Ross Foundation donates $10 million to WVU-P for new Technology Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ross Foundation is donating $10 million to West Virginia University at Parkersburg. The largest donation in the school’s history.

The funds will go to expanding WVU-Parkersburg, which will include a technology center.

The site of the technology center will be at the former Ohio Valley University campus.

“We had just gone to the OVU property like the week before. And then the team came to me trying to figure out what could be done,” Tres Ross with the Ross Foundation said. “So, they talked to me and then I shared it with my dad. We wanted to make sure that education was incorporated in it. So, we went a step further and this is what became the reality of the WVU-P Technology Center. That is our future.”

The WVU-Parkersburg Foundation purchased the property this week for $4.6 million. The remaining funds will be used to renovate the facility.

“I think there’s so many opportunities for this land,” Wood Co. Economic Development executive director, Lindsey Piersol. “And honestly I don’t think we could’ve found a better use for the property.”

The tech center will be focused on degrees in computer science, computer information technology and other areas of tech.

West Virginia University-Parkersburg president, Dr. Torie Jackson says this will not only give students the chance to learn tech in the area, but to even bring in more tech opportunities to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“So, when you think of where some of the largest tech companies in the nation have started, a lot of them started in a dorm room with college students dreaming about what they can do. So, we want to encourage our college students to dream about what they want to do and those in that field in particular,” Dr. Jackson said. “We want to give them opportunities to begin to build business plans, to pitch their ideas and have a source of funding and a place to begin their business. So, by incubating our own students plus community businesses in the same space, we think it will be a really great way to just put the entrepreneurial mindset on the whole Mid-Ohio Valley.”

There is currently no timeline as of now for the tech center, with court rulings with the OVU Trust still ongoing.

