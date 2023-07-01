Signs of elder abuse to look out for and a hotline to report concerns to

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a press release, the elder abuse hotline has seen an increase in calls in Southeast Ohio in the first quarter of the year.

According to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damshroder, there are multiple signs to look out for when it comes to elder abuse. For instance, unexplained injuries, unexplained changes in emotional or financial behavior, and a dirty living space.

Some signs of financial exploitation include unpaid bills, new credit cards, increased cash withdrawals, etc.

If you notice any of these signs, report it to 1-855-OHIO-APS.

Damshroder said you don’t need proof for someone to look into your concerns.

“If you see something, say something and bring it to our attention so that, between the state and our county partners, we can follow up and make sure that something isn’t happening or, if it is, take the appropriate actions to help that individual,” he said.

According to Damshroder, about a quarter of Ohio’s population is older than 60. He pointed to national studies that show about one in 10 seniors are victims of elder abuse at some point in their lives.

