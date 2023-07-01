West Virginia Batman makes boy’s wish a reality

Batman was joined by a 4-year-old boy named Jack, who is battling a rare form of brain cancer.
Jack and his family led the parade at the Freedom Festival.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Batman made a boy’s wish come true at the Freedom Festival’s annual parade.

The Batmobile led the parade route around the outer loop of Grand Central Mall, but Batman was not behind the wheel.

The keys were given to the family of a 4-year-old boy named Jack, who is battling a rare form of brain cancer.

“Because he’s the real hero and deserves to be celebrated I’m giving up my car to them. So, I’m going to walk the parade and take my bullhorn and tell his story and let everyone celebrate the real hero, which is Jack.”

Jack’s older brother Layton joined Jack for the hope injection ride and their father Spencer was the driver.

West Virginia Batman, otherwise known as John Buckland, said his mission is to inspire others and to put a smile on children’s faces.

“As grown-ups if we would just stay silent long enough to where we could look for these little ones, we’ll find them everywhere. They’re the ones that deserve to be celebrated. We can learn a lot from these kids. If we’d stop arguing with each other, we’d learn a whole bunch wouldn’t we. So, that’s what it’s all about. Remember this guys, the only thing we take with us when we die is what we do for others while we’re here.”

Buckland was recently awarded the “Distinguished West Virginian Award”, which is the highest honor a civilian in the state can receive.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Veto Road and SR 7
One person is dead following two-vehicle crash on SR-7 in Washington County
One vehicle crash leads to minor injuries and car partially submerged in retention pond on SR-7...
One vehicle crash leads to car being partially submerged in retention pond on SR-7 in Washington County
Car wreck leaves one injured.
One injured in wreck that leaves car flipped
Fluted point
An Ohio University Masters student makes the discovery of a lifetime
Fire crews fought fires in neighboring houses.
Multiple buildings damaged in Parkersburg structure fire

Latest News

Julian Early is a volunteer for Food Not Bombs Athens chapter.
Free meals and resources offered in Athens
Happy retirement banner for Chief Tom Pyle
Athens City Police Chief retires after 34 years of service
Pleasants County road will be closed
Wirt County road will be closed