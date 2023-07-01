WVU Medicine at Camden Clark acquires Ohio Valley Health Care

WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center is making a significant transaction in acquiring a local health care facility.
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark acquires Ohio Valley Health Care
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark acquires Ohio Valley Health Care(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Camden Clark is acquiring Ohio Valley Health Care.

The center is a 66-bed senior community and skilled nursing facility serving the community for over 70 years.

“We looked at several different companies when we were looking at a partner. And we felt that WVU Medicine was the best fit. Because they have similar philosophies,” Ohio Valley Health Care administrator, Mike Miller.

Camden Clark chief executive officer, Steve Altmiller says this transaction is about continuing the focus of the facility. Which is to continue helping the residents live.

“Well our mission at the hospital aligns with Ohio Valley Health Center. And that is to meet the healthcare needs for a lifetime for the community we serve,” Altmiller said.

Officials say the current Ohio Valley Health Care leadership team will continue to oversee the facility. With plans to maintain staff employment and provide a seamless transition for residents and their families.

