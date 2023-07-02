2 people rescued by boaters after plane crashes into Lake Tahoe

A man who helped rescued passengers from a crashed plane recounts the incident. (Source: KCRA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A small, single-engine airplane crashed into Lake Tahoe early Saturday, and the two people on board were rescued by boaters, authorities said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they received calls for service shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

One of the rescued people sustained a serious head injury, according to the statement.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed into the southern part of Lake Tahoe, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email. The administration will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The plane left the nearby Truckee Tahoe Airport around 9:15 a.m., according to flight tracking platform FlightAware. It was not immediately known where the plane was headed or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

