Freedom Festival brings a rodeo to The City of Vienna

SEBRA rodeo comes to Vienna
SEBRA rodeo comes to Vienna(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday night the Freedom Festival will bring Vienna’s first ever rodeo to town. This will be the last day of the Freedom Festival officially bringing it to a close after the rodeo is finished.

The S.E.B.R.A hosted rodeo will include food vendors, mutton busting, bull riding and more for all to enjoy.

Board members of the Freedom Festival enjoy bring a fun, unique style of entertainment to the area which is how the rodeo came to fruition.

“The Freedom Festival is all about family entertainment. We try to make it reasonably affordable for family members and children and that’s our goal we want to provide unique. Yesterday, at the Freedom Festival we had an aerial acrobatic act, we had stilt walkers. You just don’t see that every place so we like the unique acts,” said Board Member, Teresa Smith.

The rodeo will take place 7 p.m. Sunday night at Spencer’s Landing and tickets will be $15 at the door.

