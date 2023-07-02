House to Home shelter seeks funding to improve new location

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local homeless shelter is trying to secure funding to renovate a new building.

The House to Home Shelter has operated out of their building on 413 8th Street for a number of years. Now, they’re preparing to move to a newly purchased building at 735 7th Street, which currently houses Paul’s TV Services.

Sue Lilly, President of the Board for House to Home, says they’re hoping to move in by December. Before they can do that, though, the new building will need work: a new roof, new bathrooms, and showers, among other things.

Lilly says they’ve run into some issues trying to get support from the city. “We have come to the city council and the mayor, because we understood that there was the block grants and opioid money that we might be able to tap into for our shelter,” she said. “And that has not come to fruition.”

Lilly says being able to move out of downtown Parkersburg to 7th Street will help them improve their outreach and also help clean downtown up.

On June 29, Lilly and another House to Home Board Member asked for funding help from the Wood County Commission. The Commissioners requested they author a letter outlining their needs. After that, they said the county would reach out to the city to try to split the cost.

