Owen Heslop reflects on National Golf Tournament
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -
A Mariette sophomore golfer has returned from his National Golf Tournament that began in Indiana and ended in Florida.
Owen has been golfing for just under three years, but has already placed in a youth national tournament.
With three more high school golf seasons left, Owen has big plans for himself and the Marietta High School golf team.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.