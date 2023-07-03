Fourth of July carnival returns to City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Fourth of July carnival is back for the annual Independence Day celebration.

Officials with the carnival said there is a lot for the public to do. Including games, a zipline and much more to offer.

“If you’re looking for some place to celebrate, tonight and on the Fourth, come down to City Park. We have 10 rides setup for kids. We have a lot of great stuff for teenagers. There’s wonderful food to eat. And it’s a great atmosphere,” Cincinnati Circus Co. owner, Dave Willaker said.

Willaker said they are thankful for the good weather for the carnival for both days.

“I couldn’t be happier to celebrate on such a beautiful day,” Willacker said. “This year, the Fourth of July is going to be beautiful and tonight it’s going to hold off. It’s nice, it’s warm, it’s breezy and we’ve got shade. So, come on out.”

If you would like to celebrate the Fourth of July at the carnival, it will be back up and running at 5 p.m.

The event is sponsored by American Legion Post 15 and officials say tickets are affordable to get in.

