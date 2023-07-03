Jackson County woman stopped with firearm at Yeager Airport

The Jackson County woman was allegedly carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun at West Virginia...
The Jackson County woman was allegedly carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.(file photo)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Jackson County woman has been cited for attempting to take a loaded handgun through a security checkpoint at an airport on July 1.

The woman was allegedly carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

According to a statement from the Transportation Security Administration, a TSA officer noticed the weapon with a checkpoint X-ray machine. The firearm was confiscated, and police were called. She was cited by the police and faces up to a $15,000 fine.

“Friday was the busiest day in TSA history with nearly 2.9 million travelers coming through our security checkpoints nationwide,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “It’s a busy summer and is no time to be bringing guns and other prohibited items in your carry-on bags because doing so slows down our checkpoints. When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are and they know that they are not permitted to be carried onto a flight,” he said.

Gun owners that want to take their weapons with them when traveling must properly check and declare them at their airline check-in counter. The weapons are then to be transported in the cargo of the plane where it is not accessible through the flight.

This individual also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing his gun to the checkpoint. Penalties for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

To date this year, seven firearms have been discovered at checkpoints at Yeager Airport.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fluted point
An Ohio University Masters student makes the discovery of a lifetime
Jack and West Virginia Batman share a moment before the parade.
West Virginia Batman makes boy’s wish a reality
One vehicle crash leads to minor injuries and car partially submerged in retention pond on SR-7...
One vehicle crash leads to car being partially submerged in retention pond on SR-7 in Washington County
SEBRA rodeo comes to Vienna
Freedom Festival brings a rodeo to The City of Vienna
Larry Paul Pritchard
Obituary: Pritchard, Larry Paul, Jr.

Latest News

Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
This week is cardio with Cardio Boxing!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on cardio!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser
TTA: TURNER GARRETSON