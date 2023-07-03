Jackson County woman stopped with firearm at Yeager Airport

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Jackson County woman has been cited for attempting to take a loaded handgun through a security checkpoint at an airport on July 1.

The woman was allegedly carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

According to a statement from the Transportation Security Administration, a TSA officer noticed the weapon with a checkpoint X-ray machine. The firearm was confiscated, and police were called. She was cited by the police and faces up to a $15,000 fine.

“Friday was the busiest day in TSA history with nearly 2.9 million travelers coming through our security checkpoints nationwide,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “It’s a busy summer and is no time to be bringing guns and other prohibited items in your carry-on bags because doing so slows down our checkpoints. When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are and they know that they are not permitted to be carried onto a flight,” he said.

Gun owners that want to take their weapons with them when traveling must properly check and declare them at their airline check-in counter. The weapons are then to be transported in the cargo of the plane where it is not accessible through the flight.

This individual also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing his gun to the checkpoint. Penalties for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

To date this year, seven firearms have been discovered at checkpoints at Yeager Airport.

