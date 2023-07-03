Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on cardio!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This weeks workout is cardio boxing!

We start with a warmup - no equipment is needed

A Warmup:

There will be no rest between movements!

Fast Feet - 20 seconds. On your toes, light and quick.

Shadow Boxing - 20 seconds Stacy explains as staying in ‘athletic position’, which is squatting down. You punch across your body, alternating your arms.

Upper Cuts - 20 seconds Stacy says to keep your palms facing up. She reminds to use your core, turning slightly with your core. You’re alternating your arms upper cutting across each side.

Beat Down - 20 seconds Stacy explains this as punching towards the ground, your elbows going towards the ceiling.

Squat - 20 seconds You will squat down, and as you stand up - punch towards the ceiling.

Workout:

You are going to repeat the warmup movements, but you will be using weights!

Grab your weights, water bottle or canned food.

There will be no planned rest between movements! If you need to take a break, take a break.

Fast Feet - 20 seconds. On your toes, light and quick.

Pick up weights!

Shadow Boxing - 20 seconds Stacy explains as staying in ‘athletic position’, which is squatting down. You punch across your body, alternating your arms.

Upper Cuts - 20 seconds Stacy says to keep your palms facing up. She reminds to use your core, turning slightly with your core. You’re alternating your arms upper cutting across each side.

Beat Down - 20 seconds Stacy explains this as punching towards the ground, your elbows going towards the ceiling.

Squat - 20 seconds You will squat down, and as you stand up - punch towards the ceiling.

You can repeat for as many times as you’d like!

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.