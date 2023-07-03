Ohio River Valley Red Cross hosts blood drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Red Cross Executive Director Sharon Kesselring said they saw a decent turnout with several walk ins at their blood drive on Monday.

She spoke about why having a steady supply of blood on demand is so essential for the Red Cross. “It can take two to three days before that blood’s ready for transfusion,” she said. “So that’s why it’s so important that people just make sure they take advantage of blood drives as they’re scheduled.”

Right now, blood drives are even more important than usual. “We have had a significant downfall of blood donors in the past two weeks, to the point that it was getting a little scary that we were going to have to make a critical need announcement at this point,” Kesselring said. “So far, we’re still not quite there there, but we don’t want to get there either.”

The blood drive was held in the memory of Sandra Lawrentz, a member of the church who passed away last year from chronic hemolysis. Lawrentz’s life had been extended thanks to blood donations. Lawrentz’s husband Jeff said it means a lot to him to see members of the church who knew his wife come to give blood in her memory. “There’s a lot of who’ve given blood for the first time, and people who’re giving blood who would never give blood just because of her and the impact that she had,” he said. “And it’s going to leave a legacy for them to say, ‘Oh, maybe this is not so bad. I can do it all the time.’”

Jeff donated blood at the drive. He said being able to help people in the same way other donations had helped his wife meant a lot to him too. “To give back to people and to help people survive from something that I can do as simple as a needle stick is amazing,” Jeff said. “It’s an amazing feeling and I’m grateful and I’m glad that I’m able to do it and I’m grateful and glad that the Red Cross was able to come this year once again.”

Sharon Kesselring said that by the time the drive wrapped up at 6:00, it brought in 88 donors and 93 units of blood, nine more than their goal of 84.

