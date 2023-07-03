Second annual Freedom Festival comes to an end for the season

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The second annual Freedom Fest has officially come to an end for the 2023 season.

This year a new addition was added to the end of the festival, a rodeo that was held on Sunday brought in over 700 people. With the live music entertainment portion bringing thousands of people out through the weekend.

“I’m just really happy the vendors have all been positive responses, craft vendors, which are new, positive, carnival good results, car show and naturally the entertainment. The bands were awesome we had great turnouts for it. I’m very happy with the way things turned out,” said Friends of Vienna President, Jack Mathers.

Mathers added that the committee will meet in the coming days and discuss how it went and what can be changed for next year.

“Last year when we met we decided to make the festival Friday and Saturday to give people something to do after they get off of work Friday evening and that seems to have been a success,” Mathers said.

Next year they are planning to bring the festival back to Vienna and hope to continue to make it better than the last every year.

