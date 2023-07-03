St Marys girls will represent USA in IBTF World Baton Twirling Championships

Baton Twirler finish
Baton Twirler finish(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “My first reaction was something a lot similar to shock it’s not every day that you get asked for people representing the USA every day. So, it was a bit of a shock for me that they asked me to join their team and go to Liverpool, England,” said World Baton Championship Twirler, Aundraya Gorrell.

Gorrell has accomplished something that many athletes dream of doing in just six short years.

“I was around seven years old, and she had introduced me into a baton team that her and one of her friends started and that is where it all started for me,” said Gorrell.

But this accomplishment hasn’t come without hard work on her side. Gorrell’s days are pretty packed with practicing for hours at a time.

“The day-to-day schedule for me is wake up every day at 6 a.m. every day, get a shower, eat breakfast, pack my lunch, grab water so I can head to the practice gym for practices anywhere between 8-10 hours a day,” Gorrell said.

This accomplishment isn’t stopping the hopes and dreams for Gorrell. She still has plans as big as she can dream in front of her, not only as a twirler but as a person as well.

“I think something that will really help me rise is permanently joining the team. I am currently on Team USA but I have not joined Jazz Dolls as a true team yet. I believe that joining that team will help me grow as a person and as an individual twirler,” Gorrell said.

Gorrell will perform on the IBTF World Baton Twirling Championships in August. We will have updates on Gorrell and her championship journey as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

