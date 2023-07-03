State muralist brings beauty to the Point Park floodwall

Nichole Westfall, Muralist
Nichole Westfall, Muralist(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nichole Westfall of West Virginia is putting the finishing touches on the Point Park mural.

“I have been putting this mural up. This has been a project in the works for a little less than a year. What I’ve been doing is gluing these pieces of parachute cloth that have been painted by the community and myself,” said Westfall.

Getting the opportunity to work on a project so large and get the reception Westfall has is something that she is appreciative of.

“Being able to be a full time muralist is absolutely insane. It’s incredible to have this position and to be able to do this type of work. To be here I’ve just felt everyone really appreciates the work that I’m doing,” Westfall said.

She has worked on other local projects in the past but getting the call to work on this piece specifically garnered more emotion.

“Yes, I was so excited. I mean that’s how I felt it was like oh my gosh here we go. It’s also a piece that I was able to design and put my heart into. Because I love doing this type of stuff,” said Westfall.

This emotion is well placed. She has taken that and put it into the community in a long-lasting project.

“No matter how hard it gets because like I said it is a difficult job but there is a reason to do it and I feel like that speaks to any area of life really,” Westfall said.

