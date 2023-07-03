The Toss Around: Turner Garretson

TTA: Turner Garretson
TTA: Turner Garretson(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After playing quarterback his entire football career up until high school, Turner Garretson is back under center for the Parkersburg South Patriots this football season.

Turner was an All-State linebacker and played receiver for the Patriots last season and now looks to lead the Patriots with his arm this year as well.

Turner moves back to the quarterback position following the departure of former quarterback Robert Shockey as he transferred to Cabell Midland.

The senior will now look to make his mark on the season by being a leader and a fierce football player for the Patriots.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fluted point
An Ohio University Masters student makes the discovery of a lifetime
One vehicle crash leads to minor injuries and car partially submerged in retention pond on SR-7...
One vehicle crash leads to car being partially submerged in retention pond on SR-7 in Washington County
One vehicle crash on Murdoch Ave.
Two lanes closed on Murdoch Ave. due to crash
Jack and West Virginia Batman share a moment before the parade.
West Virginia Batman makes boy’s wish a reality
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark acquires Ohio Valley Health Care
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark acquires Ohio Valley Health Care

Latest News

Owen Heslop national golfing tournament
Owen Heslop reflects on National Golf Tournament
The American Flat Track series is returning to the West Virginia Motor Speedway.
American Flat Track motorcycle racing returns to West Virginia Motor Speedway
The Parkersburg South Girls Soccer team concludes the three-week practice window
Parkersburg South girls soccer looking to get back to Class AAA championship
Larry Johnson named head coach of St. Marys Boys Basketball