The Toss Around: Turner Garretson

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After playing quarterback his entire football career up until high school, Turner Garretson is back under center for the Parkersburg South Patriots this football season.

Turner was an All-State linebacker and played receiver for the Patriots last season and now looks to lead the Patriots with his arm this year as well.

Turner moves back to the quarterback position following the departure of former quarterback Robert Shockey as he transferred to Cabell Midland.

The senior will now look to make his mark on the season by being a leader and a fierce football player for the Patriots.

