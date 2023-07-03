Vendors shared their stories at the Mountain State Art & Craft Fair

Mountain State Art & Craft Fair
Mountain State Art & Craft Fair(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Mountain State Art & Craft fair was this weekend in Ripley.

The 61st annual Mountain State Art and Craft Fair brought vendors from West Virginia and beyond together.

There were people selling wood carvings, apple butter, honey, leather crafts and much more.

Some vendors like hammock maker Paxus Calta with Twin Oaks Hammocks demonstrated their craft.

“It’s a technique that is known as sprang, and it actually was used originally for making fishing nets. Before there were plastic extruders this was the technique. It has a number of advantages but the principle one is there’s only a single knot in the whole bed of the hammock,” said Calta.

Similar to Calta, each vendor has their own story behind what they make or why they make it.

Britt’s Leather is a family adventure according to leather crafter Ann Britt.

“My husband’s uncle taught him how to make leather belts like 40 years ago. It was just something his uncle wanted to try, they did it, and it has been a family business ever since,” said Britt.

Other vendors grew up visiting the fair and recently decided to participate like local resident Greg Brannon with Oldham Sugar Works and Fruits de la Rose.

“I was here several times as a kid, but this is our second year where we are selling honey and apple butter; it’s really a great day to be here,” said Brannon.

Vendors have returned year after year for the atmosphere of the fair.

“We just love the country atmosphere and we love West Virginia. The people are just so nice and friendly here. We just wanted to come back and give it a shot again, and it’s just been great,” shared Britt.

“Like I said, I remember coming here as a kid, and it was a lot of fun. It’s a really good crowd from all over West Virginia and we just wanted to be apart of it and sell our honey and apple butter,” said Brannon.

