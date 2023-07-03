VFW helps veteran in a time of need

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The VFW helps become a second home for a veteran in a time of need. John “Moose” Miller had served in the United States Navy at the time of the Vietnam War. While in the service, Miller was stationed in Alaska and Vietnam on a mobile team. When he returned from the war, he had received many people in America treating him and other veterans poorly due to anti-war efforts at the time. This left Miller confused, wondering why people were upset with him for wanting to serve his country. In this time, he turned to the VFW for the sense of comradery and fellowship.

Around 50 years later, Miller is still active with the VFW, and found that they have continued to help support him. In the past year, Miller’s wife had passed away due to cancer, and with an empty home, he turned to the group that has been supporting him for years.

“My veteran buddies who had lost loved ones really helped me a lot. And Debby here has even helped me with my legal stuff, because I wasn’t sure what to do,” Miller said.

Miller encourages any and all veterans who need help, or just want to speak to those with similar experiences, to reach out to the VFW since they will always lend a helping hand. When asked how he plans on spending Independence Day, he said he plans to spend it at the VFW with those who have helped him the most.

The VFW Blennerhassett Post 1212, will be hosting a cookout tomorrow for the celebration of America’s independence at 2:00 p.m.

