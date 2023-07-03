VFW helps veteran in a time of need

VFW Plaque
VFW Plaque(Sam Gottfried)
By Sam Gottfried
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The VFW helps become a second home for a veteran in a time of need. John “Moose” Miller had served in the United States Navy at the time of the Vietnam War. While in the service, Miller was stationed in Alaska and Vietnam on a mobile team. When he returned from the war, he had received many people in America treating him and other veterans poorly due to anti-war efforts at the time. This left Miller confused, wondering why people were upset with him for wanting to serve his country. In this time, he turned to the VFW for the sense of comradery and fellowship.

Around 50 years later, Miller is still active with the VFW, and found that they have continued to help support him. In the past year, Miller’s wife had passed away due to cancer, and with an empty home, he turned to the group that has been supporting him for years.

“My veteran buddies who had lost loved ones really helped me a lot. And Debby here has even helped me with my legal stuff, because I wasn’t sure what to do,” Miller said.

Miller encourages any and all veterans who need help, or just want to speak to those with similar experiences, to reach out to the VFW since they will always lend a helping hand. When asked how he plans on spending Independence Day, he said he plans to spend it at the VFW with those who have helped him the most.

The VFW Blennerhassett Post 1212, will be hosting a cookout tomorrow for the celebration of America’s independence at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fluted point
An Ohio University Masters student makes the discovery of a lifetime
Jack and West Virginia Batman share a moment before the parade.
West Virginia Batman makes boy’s wish a reality
One vehicle crash leads to minor injuries and car partially submerged in retention pond on SR-7...
One vehicle crash leads to car being partially submerged in retention pond on SR-7 in Washington County
SEBRA rodeo comes to Vienna
Freedom Festival brings a rodeo to The City of Vienna
Larry Paul Pritchard
Obituary: Pritchard, Larry Paul, Jr.

Latest News

The Jackson County woman was allegedly carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun at West Virginia...
Jackson County woman stopped with firearm at Yeager Airport
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
This week is cardio with Cardio Boxing!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on cardio!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser