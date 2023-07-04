AAA projects lower gas prices for 4th of July travelers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Drivers traveling for the Fourth of July may see their wallets breathe a sigh of relief when they visit a gas pump this year.

AAA projects that over 43 million people will be traveling by car this 4th of July.

They say the national average gas price of $3.53 a gallon is two cents less than the average price a month ago, and over a dollar less than the price this time last year.

Gas prices in some West Virginia locations are listed below, per AAA’s numbers.

$3.275 Bridgeport

$3.300 Clarksburg

$3.254 Huntington

$3.398 Martinsburg

$3.443 Morgantown

$3.291 Parkersburg

$3.379 Weirton

$3.323 Wheeling

