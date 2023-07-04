AAA projects lower gas prices for 4th of July travelers
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Drivers traveling for the Fourth of July may see their wallets breathe a sigh of relief when they visit a gas pump this year.
AAA projects that over 43 million people will be traveling by car this 4th of July.
They say the national average gas price of $3.53 a gallon is two cents less than the average price a month ago, and over a dollar less than the price this time last year.
Gas prices in some West Virginia locations are listed below, per AAA’s numbers.
$3.275 Bridgeport
$3.300 Clarksburg
$3.254 Huntington
$3.398 Martinsburg
$3.443 Morgantown
$3.291 Parkersburg
$3.379 Weirton
$3.323 Wheeling
