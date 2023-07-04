Addie Davis trains for upcoming junior basketball season

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After a stellar sophomore season for the St. Marys Lady Blue Devils basketball team, Addie Davis is preparing for an even more impressive junior season.

The key to improving and getting recognition is starting early, and following her sophomore year, Addie has taken to the court with private workouts and college camps where she has gained a lot of recognition.

Addie was selected as an All-Star at Liberty University’s basketball camp and has been focusing on her future of playing N.C.A.A. basketball.

The junior guard has been in touch with college coaches throughout the summer and has been gaining a lot of state wide notoriety.

Through all of the future decisions Addie has to make, she is still focusing on this high school basketball season and wants to get bigger, stronger and continue to improve her game on the court.

Addie has a lot of faith in this years St. Marys Lady Devils team and wants to make another run at a State Championship in Charleston.

