The Amputee Fun Fest festival is coming up

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Amputee Center is hosting a new festival to make amputees more visible, inspire amputees to reach their goals, and help amputees get past road blocks.

The Amputee Fun Fest will have food, guest speakers, vendors, and live music. Some of those vendors will feature services for amputees. The Amputee Center’s executive director Catherine Bigley said those will range from prosthetics to emotional peer support to food insecurity and more.

She said it’s important that people who aren’t amputees come to the festival too.

“We want the community to be here because that is a huge part of the insecurity is coming out into the community when you’re an amputee and feeling different - not feeling like you can navigate a festival.”

The festival will run from 11am to 6pm on July 22nd at The Amputee Center.

The main speaker is a triathlete who is also an amputee. He will share his journey.

