Annual BBQ Chicken Fundraiser held by Racine Fire Department

Area residents lined up around the station for the opportunity to enjoy barbequed chicken halves cooked by their local firefighters.
Annual BBQ Chicken Fundraiser held by Racine Fire Department
Annual BBQ Chicken Fundraiser held by Racine Fire Department(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Racine Volunteer Fire Department held their annual Chicken Barbeque Fundraiser on July 4.

Area residents lined up around the station for the opportunity to enjoy barbequed chicken halves cooked by their local firefighters.

It’s the department’s biggest and most important fundraiser fundraiser. Firefighter Autumn Tackett says it usually brings in over $5,000.

Tackett says the department has been running the fundraiser since the 1950s. She says a highlight of the event is getting to engage with people in the community.

“We really do enjoy seeing them come out and enjoy seeing their support,” Hackett said. “It’s always great to be able to see, kind of put faces to some of the supporters that we get. So that’s probably my favorite part, is just getting to see everybody and thank them for supporting us throughout the year.”

The fundraiser event included homemade ice cream alongside the chicken. Tackett said funds from the ice cream were going toward the Racine Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fluted point
An Ohio University Masters student makes the discovery of a lifetime
The Jackson County woman was allegedly carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun at West Virginia...
Jackson County woman stopped with firearm at Yeager Airport
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Fourth of July carnival returns to City Park
Fourth of July carnival returns to City Park

Latest News

Ravenswood marina
Ravenswood sees progress on upcoming developments
By 6 a.m. Tuesday, chairs had lined the streets in anticipation of the annual Independence Day...
The highly anticipated Ripley parade brings out thousands as it rolled through town
Avoyelles Art and Music Festival honors Independence Day
City Park carnival opens hours early for the Fourth of July
Annual Mid-Ohio Valley Hotdog Eating Contest held
Annual Mid-Ohio Valley Hotdog Eating Contest held