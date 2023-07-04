Annual BBQ Chicken Fundraiser held by Racine Fire Department

RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Racine Volunteer Fire Department held their annual Chicken Barbeque Fundraiser on July 4.

Area residents lined up around the station for the opportunity to enjoy barbequed chicken halves cooked by their local firefighters.

It’s the department’s biggest and most important fundraiser fundraiser. Firefighter Autumn Tackett says it usually brings in over $5,000.

Tackett says the department has been running the fundraiser since the 1950s. She says a highlight of the event is getting to engage with people in the community.

“We really do enjoy seeing them come out and enjoy seeing their support,” Hackett said. “It’s always great to be able to see, kind of put faces to some of the supporters that we get. So that’s probably my favorite part, is just getting to see everybody and thank them for supporting us throughout the year.”

The fundraiser event included homemade ice cream alongside the chicken. Tackett said funds from the ice cream were going toward the Racine Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

