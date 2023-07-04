Annual Mid-Ohio Valley Hotdog Eating Contest held

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 16th Annual Mid-Ohio Valley Hotdog Eating Contest took place on the 4th of July at the Locker Room Sports Bar in Marietta.

Reigning champion Jimbo Slice went head-to-head with Lowell, Ohio’s own Chuck Diesel. Diesel has been runner up to Slice on two-previous occasions.

The two first faced off in 2017, when Diesel ate 12 hot dogs, his personal best. “That’s when Jimbo did 13,” Diesel said. “But I think -- that year, I think I could’ve did 16, 17, 18. I was on fire that year.”

Since then, Slice has won each annual competition, with a personal best of 20 hot dogs eaten.

Prior to this year’s competition, Slice spoke about how he entered the competitive hot dog eating arena. “Well, it all started with a hot dog,” Slice said. “And it tasted pretty good, and I just couldn’t get enough of it, you know? So when I found out they had a contest, yeah I’m in on it.”

The competition started just after 4. Slice and Diesel had 10 minutes and 20 hot dogs to work with each.

Slice picked up an early two-dog lead. As time wore on, Diesel struggled with the buns.

In the end, Jimbo Slice reigned supreme, eating 15 dogs. This was 5 short of his personal record, but enough to beat out Diesel, who finished with 12.

Slice enjoyed the taste of victory. “Feels great,” he said. “One more year down. Many more to come.”

Diesel was undeterred by his defeat. “I’ll be back,” Diesel said. “I’ll be back. I almost made my personal best, 13 hot dogs, so. I was closer this time. Just got to do some more training, some more fasting, some more stomach stretching. I’ll be back.”

Diesel said he’s shooting for 15 or 16 hotdogs at next year’s competition.

