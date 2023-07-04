LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
Jul. 4, 2023
(Gray News) - July Fourth is not a day off from President Joe Biden.
Biden returns from a holiday weekend in Delaware to address members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden.
They are hosting a barbecue this afternoon for military families, and this evening, Biden and the first lady are scheduled to take part in a South Lawn celebration with service members, veterans and their families.
