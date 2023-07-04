Bridge of Heroes display returns to Putnam Street Bridge

The display is a project of the Marietta Noon Lions Club.
Each flag features a tag including the name of the veteran or service member, as well as the name of the person or group who sponsored the flag.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Bridge of Heroes is back on display at the Putnam Street bridge for the week of Independence Day.

Over two-hundred American flags line the railings of the bridge to honor local military veterans and service members.

Each flag features a tag including the name of the veteran or service member, as well as the name of the person or group who sponsored the flag.

The display is a project of the Marietta Noon Lions Club.

Steven Stormes, Bridge of Heroes chair, explained what the parade means to him.

“It’s very humbling. That’s what our community’s about, honoring our service men and women. The display just gives you pride in your community.”

The flags will also be displayed for the final time of the year in November for two weeks in honor of Veterans Day.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

