City Park carnival opens hours early for the Fourth of July

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With all of the festivities going on for the Fourth of July, many in Parkersburg are taking advantage of the carnival at City Park.

With the games, rides and many vendors at the carnival, officials said the first day of the carnival was successful. And on the Fourth of July — after many came flooding the ticket station — officials with the carnival chose to open hours early from the original 5 p.m. start.

“Yeah, I couldn’t be prouder to be here. This event is sponsored by the American Legion. And so many people have come out. It’s wonderful to see, it’s great to see all the parents with the kids and everybody having a good time,” Cincinnati Circus Co. owner, Dave Willacker said.

Some of the activities at the carnival include bounce houses, face painting and a zipline.

Officials said the city park carnival will continuing going until it is dark out.

