Crews battle structure fire in Parkersburg

Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire on North Hickory Street.
Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire on North Hickory Street.(Mitchell Blahut)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Crews are battling a structure fire near North Hickory Street in Parkersburg.

First responders received a call about the fire around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, according to Wood County 911 Dispatchers.

Everyone in the house made it out, and there were no injuries.

Civilians were using a water hose to help control the fire until multiple fire departments arrived.

Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department, and Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire along with WVU Medicine and Camden Clark EMS.

The volunteer fire departments are working to contain the fire as of 1 p.m.

WTAP will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fluted point
An Ohio University Masters student makes the discovery of a lifetime
The Jackson County woman was allegedly carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun at West Virginia...
Jackson County woman stopped with firearm at Yeager Airport
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Fourth of July carnival returns to City Park
Fourth of July carnival returns to City Park

Latest News

Rick Haught retirement Reflection
VFW helps support a veteran in a time of need
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
Ohio River Valley Red Cross hosts blood drive