Crews battle structure fire in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Crews are battling a structure fire near North Hickory Street in Parkersburg.

First responders received a call about the fire around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, according to Wood County 911 Dispatchers.

Everyone in the house made it out, and there were no injuries.

Civilians were using a water hose to help control the fire until multiple fire departments arrived.

Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department, and Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire along with WVU Medicine and Camden Clark EMS.

The volunteer fire departments are working to contain the fire as of 1 p.m.

WTAP will update this article as more information becomes available.

