The highly anticipated Ripley parade brings out thousands as it rolled through town

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 180 floats showed up the America’s Largest Small Town Independence Day celebration. Hundreds of people lined the streets of Ripley, W.Va. in anticipation for the annual parade.

Children ran into the streets grabbing candy as floats threw out Jolly Ranchers, Tootsie Rolls, Sour Patch Kids and more.

Adults waited as they talked with friends and family while they marveled the many floats that were included in the parade.

Veterans sat on the sidewalk admiring the crowd that came out to celebrate the independence that you and I share today.

Some at the parade came for the first time to collect candy and experience a sugar high.

“What are you doing here? Watching the parade! So what’s your favorite part of the parade I see your dad and your sister collecting candy over there so is that your favorite part? Collecting the candy? Yeah! What’s your favorite candy? Sour Patch Kids,” said first time parade goer Maci Waterman.

While others who were older and have been to the parade before came to hang with friends and family.

“I’m just here celebrating the fourth of July with some friends and watching the parade. While watching all the people have fun out here and watching the kids collect candy,” said Jamiere Coller.

The fireworks will officially end the week long celebration and they will take place Tuesday at 10 p.m.

