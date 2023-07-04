Hundreds line the streets of Marietta for Fourth of July parade

Local military veteran Caleb Perkins addressed the crowd at Armory Square following the conclusion of the parade.
Parade-goers enjoy candy and music in downtown Marietta.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The annual Independence Day parade and ceremony took place today in downtown Marietta.

The parade included several fire departments, the Ohio Valley Jeep Club and an array of other organizations.

A ceremony at Armory Square followed the conclusion of the parade.

Local military veteran Caleb Perkins was the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

Perkins was in his fourth tour in Afghanistan when he unknowingly kneeled on an improvised explosive device, which exploded underneath him.

He was severely wounded, but he eventually recovered and served two more tours in Afghanistan.

Perkins shared his thoughts on the value of the Fourth of July.

“It’s not just so we can have a barbeque, which is awesome, I really like them. But it’s to honor those men and women that have fought and to also re-recognize and re-focus as Americans to come together united and not divided.”

The event was organized by AMVETS Post 1788.

