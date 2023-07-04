Navy veteran uses BBQ competitions as an outlet

As we focus on those who fought for our freedom, we take a look at a veteran who uses barbecuing as an outlet.
Navy veteran uses BBQ competitions as an outlet
Navy veteran uses BBQ competitions as an outlet(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn McColligan served in the U.S. Navy from October 1993 to May 2009.

“I joined because I was actually patriotic,” McColligan said. “I wasn’t forced to join, I didn’t have a draft. And I could’ve furthered my education, went on. But I really wanted to go and serve. I wanted to go out and make a difference.”

McColligan has been to 22 different countries around the world, including some in South America, Europe and Asia during his service. He said he loves the U.S. most out of all of them because of the freedoms in the country he served.

“You don’t really realize how fortunate you are until you see those that don’t have what you have. And you really gain a huge appreciation for what you have here,” McColligan said.

McColligan said it was difficult for him adjusting back to civilian life after serving in the military. He said he dealt with a lot of stress and even spent some time in the hospital.

But then he found a passion in barbecue competitions, helping him deal with his issues.

“And when I found this hobby – turned into a passion – I was able to have an outlet where I could refocus,” McColligan said. “I would have something to focus on when things would get dark, when things would get grey. And it gives me an outlet to where I can have a safe space in my own mind. Not just physically, but also in my own mind.”

And during McColligan’s time, he is finding new comradery with other pit masters from barbecue competitions.

“I’ve made really good friends that I may only get to see two to three times a year. But soon as we meet back up at the same competition, it’s like the very next day. Like we never even separated,” McCollgian said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fluted point
An Ohio University Masters student makes the discovery of a lifetime
The Jackson County woman was allegedly carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun at West Virginia...
Jackson County woman stopped with firearm at Yeager Airport
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Fourth of July carnival returns to City Park
Fourth of July carnival returns to City Park

Latest News

Ravenswood marina
Ravenswood sees progress on upcoming developments
By 6 a.m. Tuesday, chairs had lined the streets in anticipation of the annual Independence Day...
The highly anticipated Ripley parade brings out thousands as it rolled through town
Annual BBQ Chicken Fundraiser held by Racine Fire Department
Annual BBQ Chicken Fundraiser held by Racine Fire Department
Avoyelles Art and Music Festival honors Independence Day
City Park carnival opens hours early for the Fourth of July
Annual Mid-Ohio Valley Hotdog Eating Contest held
Annual Mid-Ohio Valley Hotdog Eating Contest held