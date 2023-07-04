Obituary: Anderson, Robert Lester

R. Lester Anderson, 89, of Riverview Road, Marietta, died July 1, 2023. He and his late wife, Eloise Anderson, were longtime members of Christ United Methodist Church, Marietta, and of the Marietta College community, where Les was a former department chair and retired professor of physics and astronomy. He was a 1951 graduate of Parkersburg High School, a 1955 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Marietta College, and joined the Marietta faculty in 1961 after completing his Ph.D at Penn State. He had an endless curiosity about how things worked and was passionate about teaching and science education. He developed lasting friendships with many former students and was instrumental in launching early local STEM initiatives, including Space Camp, Women In The Sciences (WITS), and Young Engineers and Scientists (YES) Days. An avid astronomer, he organized public viewings at the Mills Hall Observatory, especially during celestial events. His vision and decades long efforts to bring a planetarium to Marietta started with a portable unit traveling to local schools/workshops and culminated in 2009 with the opening of the renowned Anderson Hancock Planetarium, where he was honored to be one of the namesakes. Les was a collector of antiques and unique artifacts and in retirement liked to entertain at local festivals with his restored 1917 Wurlitzer band organ.

Robert Lester Anderson was born December 30, 1933, in Parkersburg to Gale Thurman and Laura Gertrude (McMannis) Anderson. On June 17, 1956, he married Eloise Jean Johnson, also a graduate of Parkersburg High School and Marietta College. They are survived by their children and grandchildren: Lydia (Greg) Hunter of Marietta and their children Nadine (Rick) Radabaugh and Stephen (Robin) Hunter; Elliott (Karen) Anderson of Michigan and their three children; Wayne (Shannyn) Anderson of Marietta and their children Stuart, Bryget (Andrew) Burns, and Meghan (Shayne) Board; Laura (Dave) Pierpont of South Carolina; plus five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Elvin N. Anderson, formerly of Vienna and later Marietta.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, July 8th at Christ United Methodist Church in Marietta. Visitation will begin Friday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7. Visitation will also be available one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be directed to the Anderson Hancock Planetarium. Donations may be made online at //www.marietta.edu/give or by mail to Marietta College, ATTN: Advancement, 215 5th Street, Marietta, OH 45750. Please mark the check, or designation space online, that it is in memory of Lester to assure they go to the planetarium.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.